Is this seam sealer?

Aug 17, 2020
Removed the sound deadner in my interior and I was cleaning the floor and I noticed on the passenger side of my car it appears as the two sheet metal pieces have separated. There is now a hole where I can see through to the outside.

Is this seam sealer running across the seam? Should I hit the metal with a hammer and reseal it with seam sealer?

IMG_9321.jpeg
IMG_9325.jpeg
IMG_9322.jpeg


Here’s the other side for reference
IMG_9327.jpeg
 

