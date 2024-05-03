AnthonyA1234
Active Member
- Aug 17, 2020
- 474
- 47
- 38
Removed the sound deadner in my interior and I was cleaning the floor and I noticed on the passenger side of my car it appears as the two sheet metal pieces have separated. There is now a hole where I can see through to the outside.
Is this seam sealer running across the seam? Should I hit the metal with a hammer and reseal it with seam sealer?
Here’s the other side for reference
