I don know what im doing!

So i bought a 65 mustang. Its in really good condition. Im having trouble focusing on a starting point. The car is mostly stock with the exception of a aftermarket casset / radio player... 200ci inline 6 all drums. Single master cylinder. The car drives and idles smooth. Brakes work just fine. Took it up to 50mph and it stopped well. To me i decided to focus on the brakes im doing a front converion 4 lug disc brakes and keeping the rear drums just replacing all the pieces of the drum breaks. Back plate springs pads adjuter arm. All of it. Im still waiting for everything to come in. So in the mean time i decided to rip out the interior and after i ripped the carpet out i noticed a rust hole in the front passenger floor pan. I stsrted grinding away initally with a metal brush on my drill. And started scrapping away some weird stuff that didnt look good. Which later i found out was the seam sealer. Im worried aboutthe parts i scrapped away exposing the bare metal starting to rust while i wait to get the passenger floor pan cut and welded. I would like to do myself but have no idea what im doing. What should i do with the interior floor thats still good while i wait to get the floor pan cut and welded? I know its alot but if your with me for this long i added pictures in the order of the story. Please help i dont know what im doing!