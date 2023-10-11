What's the difference: SS3 vs. Elite Series Fogs | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics
Today, we're addressing the comparison between the SS3 SAE-Fog LED Pods and our Elite Series Fog Lamps.
The Elite Series Fog Lamp is built around a highly-engineered single-piece PMMA lens. This optic was carefully designed using advanced optical simulation software to produce a light pattern that is wider than any other aftermarket fog lamp on the market, with an 80-degree spread of highly intense light. Even with this extremely wide band of light, the pattern is extremely smooth throughout, with an extremely sharp cutoff to avoid glare to other drivers, including a BMW-style “color flicker” at the very edge of the pattern. Diode Dynamics engineers accomplished all this while still meeting SAE F3 fog light standards, for legal on-road use. Please check your local laws and regulations for aiming, installation, and applicability.
The SS3 Fog Lamps feature higher output intensity than any other 3” light on the market, these LED pods have been designed for maximum functionality, with custom-engineered TIR optics shining in highly useful beam patterns, all in a durable package. With the included standard bezel, the SS3 Fog Kit has a clean, factory-style appearance, only much brighter.
Note: When installed as a pair and aimed in accordance with your state's regulations, the Driving White pattern meets SAE J581 standard as a Driving/Auxiliary High Beam Light, and the Fog pattern meets SAE J583 standard as a Foglamp, for legal on-road use. Please check your local laws and regulations for aiming, installation, and applicability.
Elite Series Fog Lamps:
- High-performance OEM-grade replacement
- Custom-engineered optic provides extremely wide, intense light output
- Distinctive integrated amber backlight
- Road-legal fog light (SAE F3 compliant)
- Plug and play main beam, no modification needed
- Engineered and assembled in USA
SS3 SAE-Fog LED Pods:
- 3 Power Levels: Sport, Pro, Max
- Advanced TIR optics provide high efficiency and focus
- SAE-compliant road-legal output
- Factory-Fitment, Off-Road Styling
- Plug and play, no modification needed
- Durable powdercoated aluminum extrusion
- Engineered and Assembled in USA
However, our Elite Series Fog Lamps utilize a custom-engineered patent-pending optic that delivers an extremely sharp cut-off, wide beam pattern, and unique BMW-style color banding.
If you're looking to crank up the output intensity, you can check out our SS3 Pro, but if you're seeking the highest intensity on the market with extreme width then the SS3 Max is the option for you!
Click HERE to learn more about our Elite Series Fog Lamps!
Click HERE to learn more about our SS3 SAE-Fog LED Pods!
