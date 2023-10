What's the difference: SS3 vs. Elite Series Fogs | Diode Dynamics

Today, we're addressing the comparison between the SS3 SAE-Fog LED Pods and our Elite Series Fog Lamps.​

High-performance OEM-grade replacement

Custom-engineered optic provides extremely wide, intense light output

Distinctive integrated amber backlight

Road-legal fog light (SAE F3 compliant)

Plug and play main beam, no modification needed

Engineered and assembled in USA

3 Power Levels: Sport, Pro, Max

Advanced TIR optics provide high efficiency and focus

SAE-compliant road-legal output

Factory-Fitment, Off-Road Styling

Plug and play, no modification needed

Durable powdercoated aluminum extrusion

Engineered and Assembled in USA