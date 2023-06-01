KYB Rear Shock Absorbers (Video)

OldSchoolNoe
Nov 13, 2019
- 37
- 6
- 18
I ordered a pair of KYB Gas-A-Just KG9023 rear shock absorbers for a 2002 V6. They do not fit without modification.
I could already hear people saying "send them back" when the bottom mounting piece was too big.
I made a quick video because none existed on YouTube.
The shocks are Ok, I cannot "feel" much difference from the OEM. Someone else needs to try these out, about $100 for the pair (RockAuto).
