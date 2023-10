LED Flasher EP27 constant clicking problem

Flasher Relay Constantly Clicking - Ford Truck Enthusiasts Forums 1999 - 2003 7.3L Power Stroke Diesel - Flasher Relay Constantly Clicking - Hi guys! Had a weird issue come up this weekend. I went to drive my truck for the first time in a couple of weeks and when I got in I noticed a constant clicking from under the dash (whether the truck was on, off or if...

I converted the flashers on my 2002 GT to LEDs. I did not use resistors, but I used an EP27 flasher and it worked to prevent the "hyperblink" condition. Has worked fine for a while, at least a year or so. I also have a sequential taillight kit from WebElectric.Today, I was driving home and stopped on the side of the road because I saw smoke coming from a house (volunteer FF). I put on my 4-ways flashers and walked to check out if there was an issue (there was none). When I turned off the flashers, I could hear the flasher relay continuing to click even with the blinkers/flashers off. The blinkers/flashers were not going, nor were the indicators on the dashboard. The blinkers/flashers would still work when I turned them on, seemingly normally, but the relay clicking continues, even with the car off.I had the stock flasher relay in the glove box (it was working when I replaced it), so I swapped that in just to see if it clicked (it did not). Put the EP27 back in and it started clicking again.Is this just a bad relay? It was supposedly a Diode Dynamics LED Turn Signal Flasher 1994-2004 , according to my receipt, though the part in the image on CJ's site is marked as Novita and mine has no branding (Marked LED ELECTRONIC FLASHER EP 27 12 VOLT).I see plenty of forum posts elsewhere, where folks had a similar issue. Some just replaced the flasher relay and chalked it up to a bad or knockoff part, others had a loose connector or a MFS issue. One such post on Ford Truck Enthusiasts:Thanks,Jim