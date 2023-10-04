LED Flasher EP27 constant clicking problem

I converted the flashers on my 2002 GT to LEDs. I did not use resistors, but I used an EP27 flasher and it worked to prevent the "hyperblink" condition. Has worked fine for a while, at least a year or so. I also have a sequential taillight kit from WebElectric.
Today, I was driving home and stopped on the side of the road because I saw smoke coming from a house (volunteer FF). I put on my 4-ways flashers and walked to check out if there was an issue (there was none). When I turned off the flashers, I could hear the flasher relay continuing to click even with the blinkers/flashers off. The blinkers/flashers were not going, nor were the indicators on the dashboard. The blinkers/flashers would still work when I turned them on, seemingly normally, but the relay clicking continues, even with the car off.
I had the stock flasher relay in the glove box (it was working when I replaced it), so I swapped that in just to see if it clicked (it did not). Put the EP27 back in and it started clicking again.
Is this just a bad relay? It was supposedly a Diode Dynamics LED Turn Signal Flasher 1994-2004, according to my receipt, though the part in the image on CJ's site is marked as Novita and mine has no branding (Marked LED ELECTRONIC FLASHER EP 27 12 VOLT).
I see plenty of forum posts elsewhere, where folks had a similar issue. Some just replaced the flasher relay and chalked it up to a bad or knockoff part, others had a loose connector or a MFS issue. One such post on Ford Truck Enthusiasts:
Thanks,
Jim
