LED Flasher EP27 constant clicking problem

I converted the flashers on my 2002 GT to LEDs. I did not use resistors, but I used an EP27 flasher and it worked to prevent the "hyperblink" condition. Has worked fine for a while, at least a year or so. I also have a sequential taillight kit from WebElectric.

Today, I was driving home and stopped on the side of the road because I saw smoke coming from a house (volunteer FF). I put on my 4-ways flashers and walked to check out if there was an issue (there was none). When I turned off the flashers, I could hear the flasher relay continuing to click even with the blinkers/flashers off. The blinkers/flashers were not going, nor were the indicators on the dashboard. The blinkers/flashers would still work when I turned them on, seemingly normally, but the relay clicking continues, even with the car off.

I had the stock flasher relay in the glove box (it was working when I replaced it), so I swapped that in just to see if it clicked (it did not). Put the EP27 back in and it started clicking again.

Is this just a bad relay? It was supposedly a Diode Dynamics LED Turn Signal Flasher 1994-2004, according to my receipt, though the part in the image on CJ's site is marked as Novita and mine has no branding (Marked LED ELECTRONIC FLASHER EP 27 12 VOLT).

I see plenty of forum posts elsewhere, where folks had a similar issue. Some just replaced the flasher relay and chalked it up to a bad or knockoff part, others had a loose connector or a MFS issue. One such post on Ford Truck Enthusiasts:

Flasher Relay Constantly Clicking - Ford Truck Enthusiasts Forums

1999 - 2003 7.3L Power Stroke Diesel - Flasher Relay Constantly Clicking - Hi guys! Had a weird issue come up this weekend. I went to drive my truck for the first time in a couple of weeks and when I got in I noticed a constant clicking from under the dash (whether the truck was on, off or if...
www.ford-trucks.com

Thanks,
Jim
 

