Hello, all! I am new to these forums, and forums in general.



I have recently purchased a 1990 Vert, it is my first Fox Body 'Stang. I am troubleshooting the electrical side of the fuel system. I got the car with a "bent rim" (lol no, it was the axle) and a few other "minor problems". After replacing the bent axle, I took the car for a test drive, and was able to lay in to it, without issue! The reason I mention this, is because after that, I had it parked at a lot under a cover for a few months until the weather broke. On my way home, about a 3-4 mile drive, mostly no more than 25mph, a little less than mile from home it stalled. Seemed like it ran out of gas. Gauge read 1/4 tank but I thought hey, maybe the gauge doesn't read right. Added fresh fuel. After that, it started running long enough for me to attempt to turn around in someone's driveway, and stalled. Pushed it back to the side of the street, tapped on the fuel filter with a wrench, and it started once again. It died once again. Put the pedal to the floor, and it started, then died, once again. Pushed it home, and now here we are.



I heard the relay clicking under my seat. So I figured it was ok. Long story short, I took the seat out, relay harness looked questionable. I will be replacing that, but it's not the issue. Pink/Black Wire has power whenever the the ignition switch is in the run position, loses power when cranking. The wire has power even with the relay removed, and the harness cut off! IDK, I am tired. If this post doesn't make sense, sorry.



TLDR



• Fuel pump is on whenever key is turned to run, even with relay unplugged



• EEC signal to relay is good



• Pink/Black wire has power when key is turned, even when cut off from relay harness/plug



•Fuel pump intermittently doesn't work, doesn't seem to be temperature dependent



P.S. I also have a code 95