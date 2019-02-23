Again, Turboford.org is your friend and is pretty much dedicated to the 2.3L Lima. If you have a question, they have answered it.



As the owner of a 2.3L car with aspirations of doing something similar someday, I'll give you my opinion.



#1 - If you keep it N/A, forget about making any power. The main issue is the cylinder head - it is just poorly designed and doesn't flow a lot of air. You can port them, polish them, etc., but at the end of the day it will always be the choke point. Esslinger makes an aluminum head, but it is essentially just a copy of the iron head architecture, and it's honestly expensive as hell. You'll pay for that single head a bit more than you would pay for two aluminum heads for a 302.



Anyway, you'll probably top out around 170 flywheel horsepower in N/A trim with a heavily modded engine that wouldn't be all that street friendly.



#2 - As far as how much HP you can get... I don't know what the top level is right now, but north of 600 HP. With that being said, you wouldn't want to daily drive a 600 HP 2.3L because those are basically tuned for drag racing and are not street friendly. As far as I can tell, 350-400 HP seems to be a pretty strong street build that still has reasonable drivability. Picking the right Turbo for your application is really important, though, and I highly suggest reading up on finding the right one for your goals.



#3 - You also need to think about electronics. I wouldn't build a carbed turbo 2.3L, they are temperamental enough as a fuel injected car. If you have the wiring harness, the PiMP ECU is definitely the best bet in my opinion. There are tons of options for tuning, it self learns well, and there is no re-wiring required. Pretty much as plug and play as you can get for this type of project.



Stingerperformance is a good website to check out as mention above.