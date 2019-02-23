8685Mustang
I just bought a 2.3L EFI the other day and I seem to have found the Casting number of the block as well as other numbers that may be important. The pictures do the justice but this is the best number i could come up with. (RF-F2ZE-A015-DC) some of the numbers might be wrong but from what I have researched the motor the Information is as follows:
E-1990, 2-1992, Z-Mustang, 5- Engine department. The time I've spent researching the Lima 2.3L engines I've found that 1983 was the start of weird era. 1980 was when the non turbo version was released for cobras and capri's. Then in 1983 the turbo version for the SVO was released. The gentleman that I bought the motor from said that the motor did not have a turbo and that he pulled it out of a 94 Mustang. I have a 1985 Mustang LX T-Top hatchback that I use as a daily and would like to get more gas milage. I also thought it would be neat to have a 2.3T. If so even possible (Fuel economy wise) to Turbo this motor with close to factory accessories that came stock with the 2.3L eco-boost. I would like to convert my factory 5 speed with a T56 if feasible. I have little to know clue about the LL23 Motor and would like to get any and all knowledge about it. Thanks.
