Little Rust Issue on the 82

So, I welded up my rusted windsheild flange a couple years ago due to leaks.

Found that I had more leaks in the rusted cowl bottom, so I finally took it apart this week.

This aint gonna buff out. Pita, but the first patch is in place. The last photo.

Suggestions welcome.
 

  IMG_20230612_161603480 dr side fender brace rust.jpg
    IMG_20230612_161603480 dr side fender brace rust.jpg
    222.7 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_20230612_161607989 more dr side firewall rust.jpg
    IMG_20230612_161607989 more dr side firewall rust.jpg
    140.6 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_20230615_150916227 Dr side cowl plenum rust.jpg
    IMG_20230615_150916227 Dr side cowl plenum rust.jpg
    156.1 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_20230616_160451924 dr side a pillar rust.jpg
    IMG_20230616_160451924 dr side a pillar rust.jpg
    18.3 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_20230616_160508924 First patch dr side.jpg
    IMG_20230616_160508924 First patch dr side.jpg
    169.9 KB · Views: 0

