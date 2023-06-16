Little Rust Issue on the 82

So, I welded up my rusted windsheild flange a couple years ago due to leaks.
Found that I had more leaks in the rusted cowl bottom, so I finally took it apart this week.
This aint gonna buff out. Pita, but the first patch is in place. The last photo.
Suggestions welcome.
