My 93 4v Fox

History on the car...So my passion for foxbodys really came from my dad. He had multiple foxbodies but unfortunately growing up could never finish them cause of money and taking care of us kids well anyways long story short I am determined to finally see one complete done in my family and done right! This car is going to the grave with me! My oldest is 17 and has a 15 GT which is FAST and my wife has a 03 GT that is mildly modified.
This is my 2nd foxbody 4th mustang tho..the first one I bought in MI after I sold a 63 Fairlane roller. It was 1990 5.0 Manual I didn't really know too much about foxes all but later found out it was it was hiding cancer.. badly. All the floors were rotted out and it wet up into the firewall. It's the black LX hatch on the trailer in the photos. It didn't run which I believe it sat outside for 2 years. Anyways I finally got it running and it was spitting oil out of exhaust. So me and my oldest stripped the car down as you can see in the picture with engine out of it cause I found a 1993 LX 4cyl car from south Carolina. So i scrapped the black one amd started over. The red 93 it had absolutely no rust anywhere on it except the hood was full of rust never seen anything like it. I picked it up in 2016 and drove it 60 miles home and Holy cow are those 4 cyl autos SLOW!! My wife was calling me on the free way to speed up!! I CANT IM GOING AS FAST I CAN! LOL
I got her home and almost immediately started prepping her for paint. It's a blue candy paint. Metallic Black base coat with a blue candy over the I painted. Painting a car is not for the weak ill tell you that. It looks blue in the sun and black any other time... oh and sometimes purple. You can see my wife slaving away on the car.. and yes she works on cars too. She runs circles around most guys especially on electrical.
The car so far has a beefed up suspension from NPD. A 5 lug swap the rear end is out of the black 90 lx with 3.73 gears and mosur axles. It is lowered 1.5 inches. The interior is complete stock which I NEED to change out the grandma seats. But I have the dash out of the 5.0 I still keep to put in. New rubber seals all around. I was originally gonna put a 347 and t5 that I was gonna put but lost interest in that idea. So I picked up a whole front sub frame for a 2003 Mustang gt brakes springs everything upfront for 20 bucks! I took it all apart and had the k member powder coat. New edge rack and pinion, stiffer sway bar, New lowering springs nothing to crazy. I would like to get sub frame connectors soon.
The engine is out of a crashed 97 lincoln Mark 8 that I picked up this summer for 500 bucks that I drove about 3 hours for and was told it had 62k miles on it I popped a valve cover and it looks almost brand new so it definitely was taking car of and confirmed lower mileage. I will be putting it in in the car soon so it fills the empty hole. I would like to pick up a tr3650 and clutch pedals. I took a screen shot of the things I need to do to get this thing going. I still need a pcm which I'll probably pick up online or the junk yard. Still need exhaust since the ones on here is cut so if onyone has a pcm and or exhaust that will work in a fox would be awesome! Anyways I'm sure I'm missing a million things but here ya go!
