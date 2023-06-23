Started Rust Repair

R

Rcdgl

Active Member
Feb 19, 2018
199
53
38
Got one patch on the lower a pillar last week.

Today I got what I hope is the hardest patch welded in. Its the firewall at the area the wiring harness goes through on the 82. Not difficult, except shaping the piece took a couple hours, and the whole thing had to be planned so I can get the mig gun in there.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20230622_183711957 firewall patch rust 4.jpg
    IMG_20230622_183711957 firewall patch rust 4.jpg
    134.1 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_20230622_183722948 firewall rust patch 2.jpg
    IMG_20230622_183722948 firewall rust patch 2.jpg
    149.9 KB · Views: 3

