Long Lead O2 Sensors

2009 Mustang with LT headers (Ceramic Coated) and Supercharger. I continue to throw P0133/P0153 (Slow O2 Sensor Response) codes. I know this is common and seems to be due to relocation of the sensors further back. Symptom, start car and drive for a bit. No codes. Stop for a period of time and take off again. Shortly after codes pop. Still testing this theory, but it seems if I let the car idle for awhile the code does not come in. I have been watching O2 Sensor Voltage to determine length of idle time. I know these codes can be caused by faulty sensor, faulty wiring, or exhaust leaks under stock apllications. I have tried adjusting Transport Delay and am currently at 25% higher than stock and still throw codes. My questions are:



1. Does anyone have a permanent fix for this?

2. Is there an O2 Sensor with longer leads that work in this application allowing me to get rid of the O2 sensor lead extension?

3. Any other thoughts.



Thanks in advance.