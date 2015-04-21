Long Tube Headers Or Shorties?

03_TrueBlue_GT said: I thought the general idea was to get long tubes paired with a forced induction setup to get the best power out of it? I wouldn't think doing long tubes first before installing a supercharger would be a waste Click to expand...

And if that were everyone's plan.....and they stuck to said plan, then I would agree with you.You and I both know however, that's almost never how it goes. How many people talk of big aspirations of blowers and big power levels, only never to see said goals make it past the daydream stage.We've all heard it...."I'm going to get the little *cheap* stuff (throttle body, exhaust, intake, heads, cams, etc) first to maximize my engines potential for when I finally do put a [insert power adder here] on".Now go back amongst the dozens.....no.....hundreds.....even thousands of claims made over they years on just this site alone by people who mirrored some variation of this statement and see how many of them ever actually reach their goals.....I'll bet less than 5%.Why?, because the big, effective mods like blowers/turbo's are expensive and people have a tough time swallowing the bill. On the other hand, bolt ons by comparison are cheap and lets be frank....give the owner a "placebo" effect in most cases. A hundred bucks here, a couple hundred there.....easier to eat, as long as a person keeps telling themselves it's all part of a bigger plan.So what they end up doing is sinking endless amount of money, into a car that they're never completely happy with for the next several years, until they've finally reached the point where they're tired of getting beat by the guy with the last generation Fox body (who's bolt ons are cheaper, fare more plentiful and more rewarding in return) and next generation S197 (who got the better top end to start with) and now the new S550 that just have it all and finally give up....selling/trading in their pride and joy for a song because it's now taken a massive depreciation hit over the years.The 2V engines are a poor platform for N/A mods IMO. Very little bang for the buck and not at all cost effective. A personal will spend thousands of dollars over a period of years, just trying to get that kick in the pants the 2V was missing from the get go. All while the next GEN Mustangs keep getting faster and faster.This is why I say don't waste time and money with the little stuff. If blower like power levels are what you want, then go for the blower right from the get go. If you still think you need more after than, then go ahead and fool around with the bolt ons. At least then, you'll actually be able to feel them working since you've now that got the blower backing your play. You'll also be far more satisfied the length of time you own your car if it's making the power levels you want right from the get go, rather than spending it frustrated and slow while you continue to piss money away on bolt ons while simultaneously scrounging to save for the blower in the process.