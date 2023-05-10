Looking for information on my car

I purchased my 67 mustang in 2020. The previous owner passed away and the relatives who sold the car had no info on the car. It is a lime gold coupe and black hardtop with engine and transmission modifications. He has a banner on the front windshield from DB Performance Engineering (I saw a few post on DB Performance Engineering in here). I am curious if anyone knows a member that goes by the handle of Hhead…. His car looks like it could be this car. Any help would be appreciated.