Looking for My Grandfather's 1973 White Ford Mustang – VIN Search

Hi everyone,

I'm hoping this amazing community might be able to help me find a piece of our family history.



I'm trying to track down my grandfather's 1973 white Ford Mustang, which he owned and loved dearly until he sold it independently in 1996. We have the VIN number: 3F01F248848, and I’m looking to find out where the car ended up — whether it was sold, restored, scrapped, or still on the road today. Many search sites want a 17-digit VIN, but this one is 11-digit being manufactured before 1981.



This car meant a lot to our family, and it would mean the world to reconnect with it in some way. If anyone has seen it, worked on it, or owns it now — or even if you have tips on how to continue the search — please reach out.



Thank you for taking the time to read this. I’m happy to provide more details and old photos if helpful!



— Rebecca

Buffalo, NY