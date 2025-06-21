Losing Refrigerant rapidly on my 98 Mustang GT

Hey guys hopefully I'm not posting this in the wrong forum section but hopefully I am



I recently just installed a new AC compressor into my 98 Mustang GT made sure everything was plugged in and the line connections at the compressor we tightened up though now I do run into an issue. I am rapidly losing refrigerant. I took the car to AutoZone just yesterday bought a small can of refrigerant and the AC started to get cold but when I stopped somewhere else for about 11 or so minutes and came back to the car my AC was running warm again and the compressor was short cycling. So what could be my issue? I do notice some green dye around the low side Schrader valve so that could be my issue but I do want to ask here as well should I re check the lines that connect to my AC compressor? I can add pictures if needed