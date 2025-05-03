Strange AC issue

May 3, 2025
I have a 97 Mustang GT and am having an odd gremlin I can't seem to figure out in my AC system.

For some reason, the AC compressor will NOT disengage under WOT. It spools up all the way to redline without disengaging (I can tell not only because of the sluggish acceleration when the AC is on, but it also whines like a banshee when I give it throttle). The AC system works great and cools just fine, but I'm concerned this is going to wreck the compressor in short order. My understanding is the AC compressor should switch off under hard acceleration then back on at steady throttle.

I've scoured google looking for information on this, but everything I can find is based on the folks having the opposite issue. Has anyone ever heard of something like this and have any idea on where to start?
 

It seems like you've verified that the A/C clutch relay is working.

That leaves wiring and/or a pretty good chance that your ECU requires repair since it is responsible for tripping the relay.

Hmm, it is on a custom tune since I have it supercharged.... I wonder if my tuner just didn't account for an AC in the tune.
 
