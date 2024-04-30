Loud squealing sound

J

JJHstang

5 Year Member
Sep 12, 2018
209
11
18
Fort Worth, TX
#1
This may be a long shot but looking for anything that might lead me in the right direction.
All of a sudden when I took my 71 Mach1 with 351W 4bbl out for a drive. Drove a couple of miles and all of it sudden started squealing at around 20 25 mph and just got louder as I went faster.
It stops when car slows down to a stop. It doesn’t do it when stopped in neutral or park when idling or when I rev up the engine.
I have newer vintage AC approx 4 years old, belts look new and are tight. Put the new alternator on no change. Tried to check the brakes but never changed brakes before and haven’t had any brake issues.
Had my wife drive next to me, both going up to 35 mph. I wondered if it was as loud outside as inside. She heard right away. I pulled ahead of her. She said she could hear it a block away.
Any ideas or thoughts are appreciated.
 

