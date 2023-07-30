Loud awful sound

P

Pspangler37

New Member
Jul 30, 2023
2
0
1
New here
Little about the car
It's a fresh 306 stroker ,with afr 165 heads,port match for heads cobra intake ,f 303 cam ,BBK long tube headers , BBK 75 mm throttle body ,24# injectors ,75 mm /24# match pro m maf, aode transmission with 2800 stall
Haven't drove it yet except around the block had alot of horrible wiring splicing issues from previous owner the stock motor that came with the car I took out for the 306
Okay here's the issue when cold start the car run fine no noise rpms about 980ish sounds awesome but when it gets in operating temperatures about 165ish there's this awful whistle sound and rpms go's up about 1150ish but it only does it in park and neutral. When in gear the noise goes away and rpm goes back to down to 9 something. Back in park the awful loud squeal/whistle sound is back.. if any one can help out would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks Paul
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1
94 GT HCI: Won't find /hold idle when Warm to Temp
Replies
2
Views
316
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
1994FiveO
1
H
Engine new engine troubles
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
T
Any thoughts? 03 4.6 2v
Replies
0
Views
416
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ThatBlack4.6
T
J
New 98 Mustang Cobra Owner
Replies
1
Views
409
SVT Tech Forum
Shuttleman83
S
L
Engine 97 mustang gt manual weird idol when off the throttle and coasting in 3rd, 4th, or 5th
Replies
1
Views
213
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu