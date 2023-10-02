The Death of a Cobra II

So unfortunately my Cobra was totaled last Thursday. Some of you may remember my build thread I started a few years ago. Well I had been meaning to update it but between work and then late nights in the shop I wasn't able to. Anyway long story short I built a 302 and a C4 for it. Rewired the car front to back and had it running and ready for daily driving to college. I drove it from August 26th every day until last Thursday. I went through the floods we had in Leominster in it and everything. Everyone on campus knew the car and it was pretty popular in the newly formed car club. Well unfortunately at 10:00 at night last Thursday I was coming home from working in the shop and the car sputtered and died. I pulled off into a median breakdown lane as I was merging from 190 to route 2. I called my father and asked if he could come help me out and he was on his way. I am still unsure what happened as the car seemed to be dead even after driving it for 5 hours previously that day. I was back and forth between under the hood and trying to crank it. I was standing if front of the car looking over the propped up hood when I froze. Suddenly I saw a light that seemed to be too far to the left of the other cars. Everything slowed for a second and as it got closer I realizied it was an SUV with one headlight barreling down the breakdown lane at about 70-80 as it was passing other cars. I waited until the last moment to jump as I was unsure if they would swerve. I jumped in time but was close enough that my arm got hit by the rear view mirror of my car. The SUV continued to push the Cobra 200 feet down the highway before it stopped for good. I stood up quickly as people were still driving to my right and flagged them to slow down. After a few cars someone stopped and let me cross to the other side where the car was pushed to. I walked over and saw some people helping the 64 year old female who had no seat belt on but was luckily alright. She claimed she was going 55 and didn't know what happened. I explained to the police when they arrived that this was not true and she was going much faster as she passed three other cars before hitting my parked car which had all 4 of its LED hazards on. Unfortunately the car is to far gone to be fixed. I was thinking of cutting it in half and welding a new rear but she hit it so hard in the back that the cowl and firewall were also twisted. I am now waiting on insurance as the car sits in limbo at my buddys body shop. I will try to buy the car back from salvage to save a few things just for the memories.

I will be selling off my very large collection of Mustang II parts which I have been collecting since I was 10 when I first got the car.

Unfortunately this is the end of the road for this one.