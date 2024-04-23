Engine Lower intake stuck

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
I am trying to remove the lower intake on an engine in my car. I did not put this engine together. I don't know wtf they used but it will NOT come off. I even used my engine hoist and hooked it to the bolts where the upper bolts on and lifted with the hoist. It lifted the entire car off the ground. Is there anything that will dissolve whatever sealant they used on this? I hav already tried (and broke) razor blades, putty knives, screw drivers....

Thanks
1000100161.jpg
 

