Lowtek in NE PA

Have recently been introduced to hillclimbs and I've been infected. Have been catching up on Mustangs and I'm looking for a 99-04 coupe, V8, manual trans. Also getting educated on the common jargon that goes with these cars.
Since the hillclimb rule book is SCCA trying to find an untouched car has been no easy task. Automatics are easy to find so I've been curious how difficult the trans swap to manual can be. HAve to do some digging in the forums.
R
Since the hillclimb rule book is SCCA trying to find an untouched car has been no easy task. Automatics are easy to find so I've been curious how difficult the trans swap to manual can be. HAve to do some digging in the forums.
R