Lowtek in NE PA

Jul 28, 2023
Have recently been introduced to hillclimbs and I've been infected. Have been catching up on Mustangs and I'm looking for a 99-04 coupe, V8, manual trans. Also getting educated on the common jargon that goes with these cars.

Since the hillclimb rule book is SCCA trying to find an untouched car has been no easy task. Automatics are easy to find so I've been curious how difficult the trans swap to manual can be. HAve to do some digging in the forums.

I've always wanted to do one of those. I want to do it back to back with my Fox and CTS-V to see which is quicker. The closest I've gotten to that is driving them over the mountains on the PA turnpike ( no tickets thankfully :O_o: ).
 
