Electrical Too Many 90 V8 Harnesses Convert to 89???

I've read up and down forums, and everyone is curious if it works... But seems no one ever commits. I have an 89 and a 90 car, so I can verify my finding, also have (3)90 V8 harnesses along with two harvested 87 harnesses.

I'm not desperate for one for myself, I just don't see how the air bag plugs keeps from working in 87-89 cars. Both have MAF, both have (2)dash connectors, all identical connecter elsewhere. Also consider the plug and play harnesses and how all computer nearly swap between CA88-93 cars(little alterations depending on Manual computer)

I know this wouldn't work with 91+ as easy bc the one connector dash harness and then later FP relay on P/S fender.

I am posting this for two reasons, hear anyone's findings and report mine if I have to go about it myself. 90 harnesses seem to be easiest found, and they are much harder to flip.
 

