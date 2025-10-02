LX Rear Trunk Lid Emblem Install Measurements

Broke down and purchased the Daniel Carpenter rear trunk lid LX emblem in my pursuit to retain a stock appearing car. I can't find any online videos or instructions discussing the correct placement and was hoping someone would share the measurements. Thanks
20251002_122841.webp
 

I don't know that I've seen this come up before. I've replaced one or two of these over the years and just looked at another car to get a rough estimate.

However, I let Chat-GTP do some searching and this is what it came up with:




Short answer: I couldn’t find a published Ford/Helm placement spec for the ’93 coupe (notch) deck-lid LX emblem online. That info typically lives in the Ford “Exterior Ornamentation Location” charts from the body/trim manual, but I’m not seeing a digitized page.


Best publicly documented references I can cite:


  • Owners on Corral reported: 7/8 in. up from the bottom edge of the panel to the bottom of the “LX”; and about 23 in. from the left side of the lock to the right edge of the “X.” (Community measurement; likely from an original car.) mustangforums.com
  • Another thread gives a visual datum method many restorers use: center the LX roughly over the left-most taillight bulb and align the bottom of “LX” with the bottom of the Ford oval (the oval is a known datum on originals). This yields the correct vertical “baseline” when the Ford oval is in the factory spot. corral.net

Because those are forum-sourced and may reflect hatch measurements, here’s a safe way to do your coupe:


Practical placement method (coupe-safe):


  1. Install/verify the Ford oval is in its correct factory location (it’s your vertical baseline).
  2. Measure the LX emblem height; put a strip of tape level with the bottom of the Ford oval across to the driver side—this is your LX bottom baseline (per the datum method). corral.net
  3. For left-right, start with ~23.0 in. from the left edge of the lock cylinder to the right edge of the “X.” Dry-fit, step back, and confirm visual balance to the left lamp. Adjust ±⅛ in. as needed to clear any repaint or panel tolerances.
Click to expand...

I don't know if the reference links works (I've not tried them) but I'll leave those in the case that they do and you want to see the sources.

I tried to do a little more digging after this but nothing solid came of it.
 
