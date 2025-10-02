LX Rear Trunk Lid Emblem Install Measurements

Short answer: I couldn’t find a published Ford/Helm placement spec
for the ’93 coupe
(notch) deck-lid LX emblem online. That info typically lives in the Ford “Exterior Ornamentation Location” charts from the body/trim manual, but I’m not seeing a digitized page.
Best publicly documented references I can cite:
- Owners on Corral reported: 7/8 in. up from the bottom edge of the panel to the bottom of the “LX”; and about 23 in. from the left side of the lock to the right edge of the “X.” (Community measurement; likely from an original car.) mustangforums.com
- Another thread gives a visual datum method many restorers use: center the LX roughly over the left-most taillight bulb and align the bottom of “LX” with the bottom of the Ford oval (the oval is a known datum on originals). This yields the correct vertical “baseline” when the Ford oval is in the factory spot. corral.net
Because those are forum-sourced and may reflect hatch
measurements, here’s a safe way to do your coupe:
Practical placement method (coupe-safe):
- Install/verify the Ford oval is in its correct factory location (it’s your vertical baseline).
- Measure the LX emblem height; put a strip of tape level with the bottom of the Ford oval across to the driver side—this is your LX bottom baseline (per the datum method). corral.net
- For left-right, start with ~23.0 in. from the left edge of the lock cylinder to the right edge of the “X.” Dry-fit, step back, and confirm visual balance to the left lamp. Adjust ±⅛ in. as needed to clear any repaint or panel tolerances.