Rear drums dragging

I recently did a full rebuild on my drum brakes—new pads, wheel cylinders, drums, e-brake cables, etc.—but now both rear brakes are dragging to the point that they start smoking. It feels like I'm driving with the emergency brake on all the time.
Visually, everything appears to be installed correctly, but I went ahead and disassembled and reassembled the driver’s side just to be sure. This is my first time working with drum brakes, but after watching several videos and comparing setups, it seems like everything is in the right place. So, I’m still not sure what’s causing the issue. Hoping someone with a more experienced eye can take a look and point out anything that looks off.Here are some pictures after reassembly—anything stand out?