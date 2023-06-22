Mcloud sfi bellhousing question

DeathProof88

DeathProof88

Member
Dec 11, 2015
26
13
13
PA
A question for all who have an older mcloud bellhousing, I just slid my TKX into place and went to install the 7/16 bolts and they don't tighten! None of them! The bolts get a little bit tight and then pop loose. They don't have any damage to them that I can see either. It's like they are possibly m12? Can anyone please confirm this? M12 nor 1/2 will for through the TKX holes either. I'm screwed! (This is a used bellhousing from a reliable source) thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


www.hanlonmotorsports.com

HMS TKO/TKX Transmission To Steel Bellhousing Bolt Kit - GM 1/2" x 13 - 1 1/4″ 12-PT – Hanlon Motorsports

This HMS Transmission to Bellhousing Bolts are built right here in the USA, are built from high grade steel. Kit includes hardened washers
www.hanlonmotorsports.com www.hanlonmotorsports.com


www.hanlonmotorsports.com

HMS TKO/TKX Transmission To Aluminum Bellhousing Bolt Kit - GM 1/2" x 13 - 1 1/2" 12-PT – Hanlon Motorsports

This HMS Transmission to Bellhousing Bolt Kit works on all GM TKO/TKX Transmissions to Tremec and Lakewood Aluminum Bellhousings.
www.hanlonmotorsports.com www.hanlonmotorsports.com

May need 1 1/2". They where 1/2-13 if I remember right. Hanlon has a bolt kit but its listed as gm for the tko/tkx might want to give them a call, I haven't used one with a tkx yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
972
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
1
Views
6K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
atomicfox236
A
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
12K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
11K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu