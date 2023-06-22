Mcloud sfi bellhousing question

DeathProof88
A question for all who have an older mcloud bellhousing, I just slid my TKX into place and went to install the 7/16 bolts and they don't tighten! None of them! The bolts get a little bit tight and then pop loose. They don't have any damage to them that I can see either. It's like they are possibly m12? Can anyone please confirm this? M12 nor 1/2 will for through the TKX holes either. I'm screwed! (This is a used bellhousing from a reliable source) thanks in advance.