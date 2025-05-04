More Issues With New Edge

I have a 03 New Edge with the 3.8 and T5 manual, 88k on the clock. Recently I've been having issues with it bucking and stalling.



The stalling is completely random. First time it happened I was I pulling up to a light and it died a couple seconds before I stopped. Clutch was in. Then a week later I started it and it died after about 6 seconds of idling. Tonight I started it and it died after a few seconds, started it again and it died after a few seconds. Pulled put of work and down the street about 20 seconds later it died pulling up to a red light as I was coasting in neutral.



As for the bucking it is also random. I will shift and 2-3 seconds later the engine stumbles and starts bucking. Not super strong, doesn't throw me around or anything but I have to clutch in and blip throttle for it to stop but then sometimes when I shift in the next gear it starts again



As far as I can tell I have no vacuum leaks, brakes works very well, no problems accelerating, idles so smooth and quite I forget it's running, starts right up and gets up to speed smoothly with no issues when everything is going good.



I will goes days without having issues or sometimes it will happen for a couple days in a row. I did have a CEL for downstream 02 sensor but that went away and I was having the issues before that came up anyways.



Any suggestions?