Mustang 200 EFI Conversion

I got everything in yesterday and turned it over today.When I turned the key nothing happened. no fuel pressure and when I checked with a multi-meter there wasn't anything to the pump. I had used the coil hot as the ignition source (since I moved the coil to the side and used a CD box that line was open)but the connection wasn't great. Once I found my mistake the fuel pump came alive and sprayed some gas all over. I had one bad fuel line connection that needed to be tightened and I didn't realize the return line wasn't plugged.(Note: The return line is needed if using an out of tank fuel pump. Since I switched to the intake Holley pump I didn't need to plumb a return line. A 6an cap is all I needed)Once it turned over it was super lumpy. I didn't program it in the panel first so I needed to set the carb, ignition and timing. I went with WOT of 34, and idle of 470 to start. Once I get it a bit more dialed in I will put up the numbers.I turned it over again and it ran great. Smooth and pretty strong. it got up to temp and it went into Self-Learn mode.I still need to wrap the wires running along the firewall to keep it neat and looking sharp.- If you read the directions it's actually not too bad a job. Took me time as parts came in slowly and the bulk of things came in Nov. My garage isn't heated so I started in early march. It could have been done in a long weekend if I had ANY idea at all what I was doing.The wiring took time. a lot of time. So just going through it and making sure you have the right connections is super important.Making the spark plug wires sucked. What an annoying job that is. And I didn't realize I had too so that was a surprise. The MSD kit is good and gives you the job you need. It's just a tedious job.They don't require a fuel pressure gauge but it's definitely worth it.I went with Holley everything so it all matched well and was easy to work with.Don't forget to cap the mechanical fuel pump hole!I saw a bunch of things I want to upgrade now that I have been through every inch. Even the pic below - I need to clean up this engine bay.Next comes the disc brake conversion!!!!!!