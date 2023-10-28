Drivetrain Mustang II 5 stud rear axle conversion

N

Nordic Cowboy

Member
Sep 29, 2023
4
2
13
Crystal MN
#1
Has anyone replaced the stock 4 stud rear axles with 5 stud ones? I have a 65 8" rear end but by my measurements, it is about .250 inches longer than the II's. I've read that
the 65 will bolt up but it seems the spring perches would have to be moved and I am concerned what this may do to the wheel offset. The goal ist to replace the 13 " wheels with 16" ones.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LILCBRA
Stiffer front springs writeup from the old .net site
Replies
1
Views
633
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
M
Need Wheel Measurement Help Please
Replies
1
Views
474
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
D
1991 Mustang GT SN95 5 Lug Conversion, Wheel Sizing and Offset Questions
Replies
26
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
Naja
For Sale 1993 Mustang Cobra / 114K miles / Modified / Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Replies
0
Views
700
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Naja
Naja
foxbodybill89
5 lug rear axles
Replies
5
Views
893
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu