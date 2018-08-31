Wheels-Tires Mustang Wheel Weight

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
41,757
17,350
224
Massachusetts
#1
More of an info thread. I'll update as I get info so this can be searched in the future

Weight of various mustang wheels without tires for those who may care. Reference only

15" OEM FORD WHEELS


16" OEM FORD WHEELS
91-93 Pony 16x7 : 19.6 lb

17" OEM FORD WHEELS
99-04 GT starfish: 20 lb (w/center cap)
98 Cobra wheel : 21.6 lb
01-04 Bullitt wheel (anthracite) : 22.4 lb
99/01 Cobra wheel (silver) : 22.5 lb
01 Cobra, 03/04 GT wheel (polished): 22.5 lb
94-97 Cobra wheel : 22.5 lb
2004 Cobra 10th anniv: 23.8 lb
2003-2004 Mach 1: 25.3 lb
2003-2003 Cobra (satin): 25.5 lb


Feel free to submit weights of wheels you may have without tires. I'll update. I realize bathroom scales are not calibrated and certified, so take these with a grain of salt
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Proof

91-93 pony wheel
IMG_9372.JPG

01-04 Bullitt
IMG_9369.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mustang5L5
  • Sticky
Ultimate 5-lug swap thread - new/updated
Replies
33
Views
14K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
qikgts
qikgts
AvalancheSVT
For Sale 97 Cobra with built 99 cobra drivetrain
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
Steel1
SOLD 1993 Mustang GT reef blue 2 tone , 393w , 70k original miles.
Replies
2
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
D
2000 GT, upgrade front and rear brakes to Cobra
Replies
6
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu