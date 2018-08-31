Mustang5L5
More of an info thread. I'll update as I get info so this can be searched in the future
Weight of various mustang wheels without tires for those who may care. Reference only
15" OEM FORD WHEELS
16" OEM FORD WHEELS
91-93 Pony 16x7 : 19.6 lb
17" OEM FORD WHEELS
99-04 GT starfish: 20 lb (w/center cap)
98 Cobra wheel : 21.6 lb
01-04 Bullitt wheel (anthracite) : 22.4 lb
99/01 Cobra wheel (silver) : 22.5 lb
01 Cobra, 03/04 GT wheel (polished): 22.5 lb
94-97 Cobra wheel : 22.5 lb
2004 Cobra 10th anniv: 23.8 lb
2003-2004 Mach 1: 25.3 lb
2003-2003 Cobra (satin): 25.5 lb
Feel free to submit weights of wheels you may have without tires. I'll update. I realize bathroom scales are not calibrated and certified, so take these with a grain of salt
