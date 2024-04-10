My power steering pump won’t quit squealing

C

chvet73

New Member
Jan 9, 2020
1
0
0
Alta Loma, CA
#1
This is my 1st post here.
My 1970 Mustang project is driving me nuts. It’s a 302.
I have installed a Borgeson power steering conversion. It was a factory power steering car. The pump is mounted on a CVF bracket.
Upon startup I have a squeal that won’t quit. I have followed normal bleeding procedures multiple times. Squeals still there. I am on my 3rd new pump. All replaced under warranty.
So I’m at a loss for what to do next.
Thanks for all your advice in advance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

5
56 wagon with fox 5.0 needs a chevy power steering pump
Replies
7
Views
603
Other Auto Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
QuickFox86
Engine ‘86 GT power steering pump not moving fluid
Replies
0
Views
417
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
QuickFox86
QuickFox86
W
power steering pump
Replies
7
Views
732
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
chrlsful
C
sav22rem22
Suspension Power steering pump issues
Replies
37
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Progress Thread H/C Swap Problems/Ideas
Replies
3
Views
339
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu