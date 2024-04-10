My power steering pump won’t quit squealing

chvet73
This is my 1st post here.
My 1970 Mustang project is driving me nuts. It’s a 302.
I have installed a Borgeson power steering conversion. It was a factory power steering car. The pump is mounted on a CVF bracket.
Upon startup I have a squeal that won’t quit. I have followed normal bleeding procedures multiple times. Squeals still there. I am on my 3rd new pump. All replaced under warranty.
So I’m at a loss for what to do next.
Thanks for all your advice in advance.
