Mystery 2-wire harness next to MAF on 96 GT

Feb 21, 2024
Does anyone know what this two-wire harness plugs into?

It has a gray wire with red stripe, and a solid green wire. Comes out of the loom right alongside the MAF harness and IAT sensor.

Previous owner installed an after-market cold air intake, so I don't know if this mates up to something on a stock setup. Wasn't able to find my answer in my Haynes manual or in forum search.

Thanks in advance!

IMG_5942.jpg

IMG_5943.jpg
 

