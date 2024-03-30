Mystery 2-wire harness next to MAF on 96 GT

Does anyone know what this two-wire harness plugs into?
It has a gray wire with red stripe, and a solid green wire. Comes out of the loom right alongside the MAF harness and IAT sensor.
Previous owner installed an after-market cold air intake, so I don't know if this mates up to something on a stock setup. Wasn't able to find my answer in my Haynes manual or in forum search.
Thanks in advance!
