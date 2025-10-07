Need a little help identifying this plug

redlineracing1328
New Member
-
- Oct 7, 2025
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Long time lurker first time poster. I am working on the final details in a long 5 year project. I have a 1995 Mustang GT that has undergone multiple surgeries over time. I have just a few wires left in the engine bay that I need a little assistance with identification after spending the last two days going down rabbit holes to no where. I am sure this is the original line for the mass air flow sensor but I have not been able to verify it or find a pigtail to go from the round connector to the 4 pin flat. Any help on part identification is always appreciated.