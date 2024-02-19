Need advice: 93 Cobra audio upgrade with no permanent modifications

T

THNX SVT

Member
Aug 10, 2021
3
1
13
Nashville TN
#1
Hi All,
I need some advice on how to upgrade my ‘93 Cobra sound system with no permanent modifications. I already had Todd Lane do the Bluetooth upgrade to my factory CD player. I also replaced the front speakers with Rockford Fosgate P152-S Punch 5.25" components and the rear speakers with Rockford Fosgate P1683 6"x8" 3-ways. I’m aware there are better speakers out there, but I was really hoping to keep this simple and pick speakers that that factory amp could still power.

Despite all this the system still sounds like absolute garbage. I have realistic expectations of what this mild setup should sound like as I grew up driving 90’s cars, but am basically going for something where my passengers won’t instantly go “holy crap the 90’s were bad” when they first ride in my Cobra. I’m thinking the factory amp needs replaced next, but do not want to do any kind of permanent modifications than I can’t later undo if desired. I was thinking of going with a Bluetooth amp like the Soundstream ST4.1000DB (90x4 RMS). I like this option since it would prevent me using the factory radio which will cause wear and tear on the buttons and whatnot. I’d plan to mount the replacement amp under the passenger seat like the factory setup, and would keep the factory amp safely packaged up.

So my questions are:
1) Does anyone think I’m on the wrong track with the amp replacement as the solution?
2) What do I need for a harness to install the amp and run a signal from the replacement amp to the speakers? I’m OK with the OEM radio basically being a showpiece (not connected to the speakers) since I’ll use the Bluetooth amp and my phone to adjust volume/music selection/etc. I’m very handy with soldering and whatnot, so it’s no issue if I have to buy a donor harness and graft it in or even rob a connector off a replacement OEM amp to plug into the OEM wire harness.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
www.crutchfield.com

Enter your year/make/model etc... It will show you what fits. If you study the page carefully, you will also find a link for their wiring kits. The majority of those kits are plug-n-play. Lots of folks install without them but it sounds like it might be what you're looking for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Interior and Upholstery 93 Mustang - Door Speaker Recommendations
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Crigano
C
JimProfit
1993 Premium Radio replaced, want to replace and bypass factory amp
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JimProfit
JimProfit
J
Mach 460 System Replacement
Replies
2
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
COramprat
COramprat
93CalypsoConvert
1993 Premium Sound Amp Wiring
Replies
19
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
93CalypsoConvert
93CalypsoConvert
P
Speaker Upgrade With stock radio
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
fun331
fun331
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu