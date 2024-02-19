Need advice: 93 Cobra audio upgrade with no permanent modifications

Hi All,

I need some advice on how to upgrade my ‘93 Cobra sound system with no permanent modifications. I already had Todd Lane do the Bluetooth upgrade to my factory CD player. I also replaced the front speakers with Rockford Fosgate P152-S Punch 5.25" components and the rear speakers with Rockford Fosgate P1683 6"x8" 3-ways. I’m aware there are better speakers out there, but I was really hoping to keep this simple and pick speakers that that factory amp could still power.



Despite all this the system still sounds like absolute garbage. I have realistic expectations of what this mild setup should sound like as I grew up driving 90’s cars, but am basically going for something where my passengers won’t instantly go “holy crap the 90’s were bad” when they first ride in my Cobra. I’m thinking the factory amp needs replaced next, but do not want to do any kind of permanent modifications than I can’t later undo if desired. I was thinking of going with a Bluetooth amp like the Soundstream ST4.1000DB (90x4 RMS). I like this option since it would prevent me using the factory radio which will cause wear and tear on the buttons and whatnot. I’d plan to mount the replacement amp under the passenger seat like the factory setup, and would keep the factory amp safely packaged up.



So my questions are:

1) Does anyone think I’m on the wrong track with the amp replacement as the solution?

2) What do I need for a harness to install the amp and run a signal from the replacement amp to the speakers? I’m OK with the OEM radio basically being a showpiece (not connected to the speakers) since I’ll use the Bluetooth amp and my phone to adjust volume/music selection/etc. I’m very handy with soldering and whatnot, so it’s no issue if I have to buy a donor harness and graft it in or even rob a connector off a replacement OEM amp to plug into the OEM wire harness.