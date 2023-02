I used a piece of 3/4" MDF to move the speaker out far enough to clear the window gear. I have manual windows in my Coupe but I have done this on power window cars as well. I also chose to cut the factory plastic speaker grill and mount the speaker on the outside of that. This decision was two fold for me. One I do not have to remove the door panel to service the speaker and two I was concerned about the speaker surround hitting the factory grill and wearing it out.



If you use the MDF you will need to seal it so that moisture does not get into it. Cannot stress this enough.