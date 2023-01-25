Mach 460 System Replacement

Hi there, just bought a 99 GT convertible and while the Mach 460 was nice back in the 90's, it's crap today and my first day I broke the CD player. So it's going to get replaced with a nice CarPlay headunit, which I planned to do anyway.



So my question is, everything I look up talks about bypassing the amps and how the tweeters are driven separately, so why isn't the go to resolution is to just install the new headunit and run speaker wire to each corner, use a crossover and just tap into the factory harness at the speakers? The whole amp bypass seems like a lot of work for no real reason and actually more work.



Am I missing something here as to why I would want to do the amp bypass over directly running new wires?



I'm also going to replace all the speakers while I'm at it.