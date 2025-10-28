Need help and Advise - 89 Problem Child

Oct 28, 2025
I have a 1989 5.0 Mustang GT that's hasn't ran since 2011. I wanted to get it running again and a mechanic who works on city buses said he could rebuild the engine. After I zelled him $2000 for the parts he said he couldn't figure out why it wouldn't start after he rebuilt the engine. He wanted to change the fuel pump. I told him fuel pump was changed a couple of years ago but the mechanic never finished the job. He got mad said pick up the car he wouldn't charge me for labor. I thought that was strange but oh well. I took it to another shop, they changed the fuel pump and cylinder rail ( they couldn't find one so they torched the old back together). I heard that was dangerous that they weld it back together. Once they got the car running the car sounded like some type of heavy machinery it sounded awful. Anyway the mechanic said you need breaks master cylinder is gone. I drove the car home but not before running into the back of a truck because i couldn't stop. The mechanic told me to pump the breaks a couple of times which I did but I still ended up running into a truck that was parked. The car is home now and I'm tired I wasting money I'm currently out of $4000 with these 3 mechanics and the car is still not running right. Can you help me to find a honest mechanic in the San Bernardino CA area that will do the job right and not take advantage.
Thank you
 

