need help and advise

not sure where to post this but I have a 73 that someone other tan me have updated with A9 box along with a home made ( very well done ) port injection with and older truck snorkel is what I call it going in to 2 large throttle bodies down to a large single mass airflow ! that being said I am lost we had it running after new fuel lines and pump ,new brakes and hoses ,made lights work then drove it around a little then one day I backed it up and parked it later my son went to start it and no start just turns over . well I do not even have a signal to my test port , now the big kicker every wire is red that they ran so we have taken dash apart and traced what we could so far but I have no clue what powers A9 or what sends signals out also I have power at pump and injectors just nothing going out I guess you would say . if i can find out what I need out of the box I may can figure it out but if not I have a new manifold and carb waiting in the wings this is also a built 351C with a manual valve trans and double shot , tubbed, narrowed 9 inch with Art Morrison 3 link looks to have been built in late 90s and help wold be greatly appreciated also it has high volume mustang fuel pump in take so I will need to drop pressure to run carb somehow