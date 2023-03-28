NEED HELP! p1237 fuel pump secondary circuit fault

Hey guys I have a a 2002 mustang gt. it’s FBO WITH TRICKFLOW STAGE 2 CAMS. Dyno tuned. I’m running into some fuel problems I guess and with that code I also have a random misfire which is P0300. I’m hoping to see if the p1237 code is the reason why I’m misfiring. Already did spark plugs with ngk iridium’s, new fuel pump/filter, fuel pump regulator maybe I’m missing a ground? I haven’t checked fuel injectors yet…If any of you guys have any input let me hear it, cus I’m been wrestling with this for like two months and working on it everyday haven’t seem to find the issue yet or if anyone has had experience with this I’m probly forgot some things I’m sure it’ll get asked



Also here’s a clip of the fuel pressure it dances around between 40 then drops down to 10 then will go above 80 sometimes then will shut off