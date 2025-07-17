03 automatic V6 mustang

Ok let's just start with I'm an idiot. So I have a 02 V6 manual mustang and swapped the insides with better ones from 03 V6 automatic mustang. This includes the dash so when doing so I got everything to hook up properly except the 13 pin wire harness by ecm on passenger side well I decided to cut one from original dash and swap when I did I realized I counted wrong and one has two more wires than the other one being solid blue and the other being yellow with red strip. So I hooked everything up where it matched and left them two stubbed off well everything works except when I start it and it trys to start but won't. I checked if it's getting gas at rails and it seems to be , I check if it was getting spark and it was. I also noticed the theft symbol is flashing different than before but it always kinda flashed with the old dash. So if anyone could show me the wire diagram for this or explain what those to wire do and if their is a wire I can add them to ? I really need my car back on the road. Also please don't roast me on the wire nuts they are just being used until I figure it out then I'll correctly attach them with heat shrink and all.