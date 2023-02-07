Drivetrain Need help with some issue's

I bought an 04 v6 back in June and put a 4.2 out of an F-150 in. Also installed a transmission out of an 03 v6. Few issues I have are:

Engine:
Stang runs for 20 seconds then shuts off. Codes say Cylinders 1 and 3 misfire. Put new plugs and wires and tested coil. Symptoms remain.

After it stalls I get a EEPROM malfunction code.


Transmission:
Transmission shifts as long as I have the speed sensor disconnected. Ford claims that I need to have the transmission programmed to that car, and a transmission shop says otherwise that I'll either need to rebuild the transmission with 04 internals or get and 04 transmission since their technically built/work different


Attached is a screenshot of codes.


I also have Forscan and have an OBD to USB cable coming in as my Bluetooth adapter is sh*tty
 

