I bought an 04 v6 back in June and put a 4.2 out of an F-150 in. Also installed a transmission out of an 03 v6. Few issues I have are:



Engine:

Stang runs for 20 seconds then shuts off. Codes say Cylinders 1 and 3 misfire. Put new plugs and wires and tested coil. Symptoms remain.



After it stalls I get a EEPROM malfunction code.





Transmission:

Transmission shifts as long as I have the speed sensor disconnected. Ford claims that I need to have the transmission programmed to that car, and a transmission shop says otherwise that I'll either need to rebuild the transmission with 04 internals or get and 04 transmission since their technically built/work different





Attached is a screenshot of codes.





I also have Forscan and have an OBD to USB cable coming in as my Bluetooth adapter is sh*tty