1995 Mustang V6 - Cyl #3 Misfire - Help!

Hello Everyone-

I have searched around and have been unable to find possible solutions to my problem.

To start off, I acquired the car about a year ago, with about 60k miles. It sat for an extended length of time before I acquired it. When I first got it, I was told it had an oil leak. After inspection, it did have a bad oil leak, as the oil sending unit was broken and oil pouring out. I repaired this, and drove the car roughly 1k miles with absolutely no issues at all.

Then, on my way back from a trip, the car overheated. The needle never got to the red, but it did get close, and as I was in a very bad location, I had to continue driving a short distance, after turning the heater on (which I believe kept it from getting into the red), before I could pull over.

As I was slowing down to pull over, the car died. At this point, I knew I was screwed.

Skipping ahead, I took both heads to the machine shop, and they did shave a small amount off of them (I can't remember exactly how much they said). There was no coolant in the oil, and there was no oil in the coolant, but I had very low compression on multiple cylinders. Also, I had to replace the cooling fan, as low speed was gone.

I cleaned up the rest of the parts, and not familiar at the time with the head gasket issues plaguing these engines at the time, I replaced the gaskets, and put it all back together. Filled back up with antifreeze/water, got all the air out, car would run. But initially, it ran really good. Soon, it developed a small skip/misfire, which over the period of a couple weeks, progressively got worse. Temperature stayed normal during all this time.

I ordered better head gaskets, the 3 layer gaskets for the 99 V6, and tore it all back down and installed new gaskets again, from the heads up.

The skip/misfire is still here, and the DTC is still saying Cyl #3.

I put a small amount of oil in Cyl #3, tested compression, and the compression was a small amount higher, but not by much. So at this point, I'm not certain, but I am thinking my rings are alright.

Also, while cleaning and putting it all back together, I did lap all valves, and they all appeared to be in great condition (visually).

I have ruled out fuel injectors (swapping #3 and #4 injectors), checked 3+ times visually and with starting fluid for vacuum leaks, finding none. Ruled out spark plug wire by replacing with new ones. Ruled out spark plug on Cyl #3 (even though I did put new ones in), I swapped #3 with #4 anyway just to make sure.

What are my chances of a cracked/warped lower intake?

Any other ideas or suggestions?



Thanks in advance!