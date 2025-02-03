Hello so I am doing a replacement alternator in my 5.0. The replacement one came with a plug on the power and ground plug that was different from the car one. I ending up cutting both those new ends and the original car wire harness ends and have new conectors but then I walked away from project when the weather got too cold. So now that I’m ready to finish it and my markings on the cables have vanished. So the new alternator has 2 8 gage wires to plug into the black orange strip original battery leds. Both the original wire harness wire appear to be on the same path, in other words if I meter either one to the battery they both work so does it matter how I connect these to the alternator or does one of these 2 wires off the alternator provide different power? Thanks