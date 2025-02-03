Electrical Need some Altenator wiring help please.

Hello so I am doing a replacement alternator in my 5.0. The replacement one came with a plug on the power and ground plug that was different from the car one. I ending up cutting both those new ends and the original car wire harness ends and have new conectors but then I walked away from project when the weather got too cold. So now that I’m ready to finish it and my markings on the cables have vanished. So the new alternator has 2 8 gage wires to plug into the black orange strip original battery leds. Both the original wire harness wire appear to be on the same path, in other words if I meter either one to the battery they both work so does it matter how I connect these to the alternator or does one of these 2 wires off the alternator provide different power? Thanks
 

Where did you buy the alternator? Is it a 3G or 5G? If it came with instructions can you post them? Can you post pictures of the wiring that you have in the car? And who the hell doesn't provide the year of car???
 
Need to post the year and what alts you are dealing with. If its a 3g or similar upgrade, googling will help. I am guessing you have an internally regulated alt.

IIrc the two wires are the charge wires to the battery, and used in lieu of one larger wire. There should be one exciter or turn on wire that tells the alt that the car is on and should be charging.
 
