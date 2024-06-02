NEED SOME SPEC CLUTCH DIMENSIONS

Hi all
I had used a SPEC Stage 2 clutch assembly. I just wanted to jump to a Stage 2+ and since I heard the both levels use the same pressure plate I ordered a Stage 2+ friction disc. it ran fine for a while but it started making a loud squealing only when engaging 1st gear. I finally replaced it with stock clutch brand LUK. I want to be able to use back the SPEC clutch but I don't know if the pressure plate itself has wornout excessively.

I would like to know if someone happen to have a new SPEC Stage 2 ready to install that could share the dimension of the air gap between the pressure plate and the flywheel whithout the friction disc. That is how deep the is the plate from the pressure plate to the mounting points. I read somewhere that on a Centerforce clutch the air gap between the pressure plate bolted to the flywheel without the friction disc is about 1/8" but I found nothing about this for the SPEC clutch.

I also hear the that the ruled of thumb the air gap between the pressure plate and the flywheel is half the thichness of the friction disc total thickness, so if this is true then as I have a band new SPEC stage 2 disc which is 0.313" in thichness then the air gap should be 0.1565" (Close to 1/8") ??? And as I have a new SPEC Stage 2+ disc which is 0.355" the air gap between the pressure plate and flaywheel should be 0.1775"???

So anyone with a brand new SPEC Stage 2 and/or Stage 2+ ready to install that could share that air gap dimension would be an awesome help...

I contacted SPEC regarding all of these questions but didn't get any help, I only got the diaphragm pressing distance to dissengage which is 0.375", Curiosly the same as the Certerforce.

Thanks a lot guys/gals
 

