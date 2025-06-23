Need urgent help. Timing chain sprocket. VIDEO..

#2
I’m assuming a mod motor, right? If so-how experienced are you ? Do you have the skills set and tools for the job? If No-I’d recommend watching several how to videos on YouTube. If Yes- I’d recommend watching several how to YouTube videos lol
 
#3
I did try to search for videos that show how to change timing chain sprockets and couldn't find any.

I'm pretty good with tools. I was thinking of locking the cam with a special tool. But I think the cam will still spin while torqueing.
 
#4
I think there are "flats" on the camshaft that allows a large wrench (7/8" if memory serves) to hold the camshaft while loosening the cam gear bolt.
If you are just changing the cam sprockets, you will need a special tool to hold the timing chain, and more importantly, the chain tensioner in place.
If the front cover is coming off, then that point is moot.
 
#5
95 mustang gt 302 said:
I did try to search for videos that show how to change timing chain sprockets and couldn't find any.

I'm pretty good with tools. I was thinking of locking the cam with a special tool. But I think the cam will still spin while torqueing.
I typed in “2003 mustang gt timing chain replacement” these are the first 3 that popped up. The last set I did you use a set of flat bars to lock the cams




View: https://youtu.be/rqsWUZjDtnY?si=NMODPONxnSibyhtu




View: https://youtu.be/sQPaU1cEWVs?si=D1a8Lp8vaBaWrelP




View: https://youtu.be/bMTtatIrkiw?si=FIaQS_74TksHh8lk
 
#8
The crank timing sprocket mark isn't perfectly centered as shown in video. Pls let me know what you think?

Here is what I did.
1. I set the pulley at tdc.
2.Then took of timing cover, and dots on cam sprockets were facing down, so I turned the engine until they were facing up.
3. Verified the no.1 piston was at tdc. Locked the cams, and installed new chains and verified chain marks and sprocket dots.
 
