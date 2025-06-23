Need urgent help. Timing chain sprocket. VIDEO..

I’m assuming a mod motor, right? If so-how experienced are you ? Do you have the skills set and tools for the job? If No-I’d recommend watching several how to videos on YouTube. If Yes- I’d recommend watching several how to YouTube videos lol
I think there are "flats" on the camshaft that allows a large wrench (7/8" if memory serves) to hold the camshaft while loosening the cam gear bolt.
If you are just changing the cam sprockets, you will need a special tool to hold the timing chain, and more importantly, the chain tensioner in place.
If the front cover is coming off, then that point is moot.
The crank timing sprocket mark isn't perfectly centered as shown in video. Pls let me know what you think?
Here is what I did.
1. I set the pulley at tdc.
2.Then took of timing cover, and dots on cam sprockets were facing down, so I turned the engine until they were facing up.
3. Verified the no.1 piston was at tdc. Locked the cams, and installed new chains and verified chain marks and sprocket dots.