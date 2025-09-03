AwesomeX1103
New Member
-
Sep 3, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
I have an 04 GT that im having a timing chain issue on that ive had no success finding info on.
I installed the timing chains, and the passenger side is slightly slack while the driver side is almost completely tense, with both tensioners locked back. Driver side tensioner had to be pried into place to bolt in on drivers side. I cant figure out why this would be happening.
This is not a normal 4 6l, it was custom built and in the car when i bought it, and im now rebuilding it from a different issue.
Relevant mods
Boss 5.0 block
Trickflow heads
Modular head shop cams
Fidanza adjustable cam gears
Eagle forged crank
Manley forged h beam rods
Manley forged pistons
Mmr timing guide set
