Timing chain, guides and tensioner installation (Possible orientation in Intake Stroke)

Hello Everyone,

I recently had a Spark plug blow out of my cylinder head and became eager to fix it. I have already repaired the spark plug threading on the head and torqued the head down following proper torque spec and sequence procedure. In the process of removing the timing cover I set the crank to TDC on cylinder #1 however, When I removed the timing cover the timing marks on the camshaft were not at the respective degrees being 11 and 12 o'clock (from what I've looked up) they are both fairly close to being 180 degrees away from where they should be. I theorize that this means I left it in the intake stroke when I removed everything (I did not realize this until I removed the chains. During the removal of the head (Passenger side) I had a cam holding tool in place and when I went to pull the head off the tool snapped and came loose causing the cam gear to shift slightly. Luckily I marked the orientation of where it lined up before hand (seen on second image). The third image represents the current position of the crankshaft sprocket (Timing mark) seems to be right where it needs to be at the 6'clock position. First of all, I would love and appreciate it if anyone can confirm this suspicion of being in the compression stroke and give me advice on how to correct it. I have all new tensioners, chains, and guides. If anyone has recommendations, or guidance I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you very much and have a blessed day!
 

