Car runs great. Idles well power is nice. I completely fully rebuilt the motor down to bearings and rings. Yes I installed head gaskets in with holes in rear. Car runs at 195 when idling even for hours. Never changes. When driving on the freeway I get to 225 degrees. Seems a little hot. I will attach a photo of the bubbles. What can add bubbles to cooling system.



Car is already warm and bubbles continuously come up.



I used a hydrocarbon blue fluid to yellow fluid tester. Fluid doesn't change. I used an extended coolant funnel and covered it with cardboard with a hole in it and tested every 5 minutes for a half hour.



Where can these bubbles be coming from. I see no oil in water or water in oil. I'm confused....



Edit: also wanted to mention I put 130 psi of air pressure in each cylinder at top dead center and never saw one bubbles come up.



Video 1





Video 2

