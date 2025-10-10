Thebluefox1
New Member
-
- Jun 28, 2022
-
- 27
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi everyone, I wanted help with my car I have read a lot of threads and checked multiple things. It's a 90 5.0 aod
It was running good before just making noise so I rebuilt it and put gt40p heads with springs, tfs stage 1 cam and cobra intake the throttle Body is bigger but the MAF is stock (I'm trying to get one to match but I'm not sure if this is all I need to fix it.)
The problem i have is that it doesn't want to rev past 2k or it will be in idle and have cuts. when I was messing with it, it reved up with no problem but I haven't been able to replicate it. I put smoke machine and no leaks i put a video if yall can hear it
View: https://youtube.com/shorts/YY-zzaN2KkU?si=4nAvCmcgEgKIMMRE
It was running good before just making noise so I rebuilt it and put gt40p heads with springs, tfs stage 1 cam and cobra intake the throttle Body is bigger but the MAF is stock (I'm trying to get one to match but I'm not sure if this is all I need to fix it.)
The problem i have is that it doesn't want to rev past 2k or it will be in idle and have cuts. when I was messing with it, it reved up with no problem but I haven't been able to replicate it. I put smoke machine and no leaks i put a video if yall can hear it
View: https://youtube.com/shorts/YY-zzaN2KkU?si=4nAvCmcgEgKIMMRE