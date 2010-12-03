New 1/64 Scale Fox Body Diecast - NOTCHBACKS!

J

JohnnyGMachine

Member
Jun 19, 2004
123
5
19
Easton, Pa
#1
I just found out about these about a week ago. To my knowledge this is the first ever fox body Mustang notchback to ever be recreated in 1/64 scale. They are also doing aeronose GTs. Not sure on LX hatcbacks yet. So far this Mustang and a couple other coupes like it are being produced for the Hot Pursuit collection by Greenlight Collectibles. Can't believe it's taken this long for coupes to be made in this scale! I was the designer at GMP Diecast (quit GMP about 8 months ago accepting a great opportunity back up in the Northeast) responsible for all the custom 1/18 Muscle cars (and some stock) as well as all the fox body mustang stuff they produced. Although these GL collectibles aren't crazy detailed like a high end GMP 1/18...they do have crazy detail for a 1/64 and the castings are very clean and NICE! Best and most accurate 1/64 fox body casting in my opinion ever produced! I highly recommend. Hopefully they thought enough ahead to develop maybe a front tooling slide and added another hood cavity for 85-86 cars!

Details:

- Molded Rubber tires with tread
- Opening Hood revealing cleanly detailed stock 5.0 engine
- Rear Tail lights separtely tooled with opaque red ABS plastic lenses
- Lots of tampo hits and graphic details
- Diecast chassis
- Nicely detailed interior - cleanly molded

Here's some pics:

GL_HotPursuit_NotchPKG2.jpg


GL_Notch_SideTipup.jpg


GL_Notch_SideTipup_Hood.jpg


GL_Notch_FR-Tipup.jpg


GL_Notch_FR.jpg


GL_Notch_Engine.jpg


GL_Notch_Chassis.jpg


Here's a pic comparing the HotWheels Mustang LX Hatch (Left) to the Greenlight Collectibles LX Notch (Right)

GL_Notch_HW_Hatch_Comparo.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
That's pretty cool. Lots of detail for as small as it is. You can see how cartoonish the Hot Wheels version is, haha.

I'll have to look for one at the store. Any idea of how easy these will be to find?
 
#4
Not easy to find. I've been huntin' around as I've been Christmas shopping and I haven't seen one yet. I've seen the Crown Vics, Challengers versions, and the Vette police cars but not this one. Seems there's already 3 different deco versions for the Police car series though. I got mine off ebay.
 
#5
They have been off the shelfs for about 2 months now. The Hot Pursuit series that had the Wisconsin State Patol (check the spelling on the package) was a Target and Meijers only series (15,000 total made). You can get a Florida Highway Patrol Mustang coupe in a 2-car set with a 80's Trans Am at Toys R Us now. Ebay is your only hope for the blue one now. I hit the stores when it came out in August and picked up 20 of them. By far the nicest 1/64 scale Mustang coupe diecast.
 
#9
wht87gt said:
Found this one last year at walmart. Its suppose to be a 93 cobra but its missing a lot of details.

100_0950.jpg

100_0960.jpg

100_0951.jpg

100_0965.jpg
Click to expand...

i have this too, still in the plastic, hanging on my wall, lol.

yeah, it looks more like a GT with cobra badges and it's missing a lot of detail. I still think it's pretty cool though. better than the little green low rider GT hot wheels or whoever made. i have it also though, :rlaugh:, can't find a pic though.
 
#10
What's great about Greenlight's notchback casting is that the hood opens and it's a separate part. Also notice the deep recesses in the chassis leaving room for wider tires. I think that they are thinking into future releases mening fox bodies with custom wheels and maybe perhaps a cowl induction hood??? They NEED to make some Drag Mustangs. How about a 2 car series (without the piece of crap firebird) Maybe call it Bigs N Littles? Put a 4" cowl on it, fat Drag wheels in the back wrapped with a slick and a white "M/T" tampo on the sidewall, some 3.5" wide skinnies on the front and paint 'em some candy colors!!! Now I will buy everyone of those until I have no room for 'em.
Maybe something like this. I developed this when I was working for GMP...

IMG_0062.jpg


IMG_0061.jpg


IMG_4641.jpg
 
#12
Gmp makes them. There have been a few threads kicking around here with guys showing them off.

Search "Gmp mustang" on eBay....there is one on there right now

Been a while since they had anything new though. Wonder why that it?
 
#13
I've been searching for the Greenlight SSPs, but have had no luck. I did just find a few of the HW hatches.

I've wanted a GMP Fox for awhile now, but I can't decide which one I want. I hope they do one in Reef Blue someday.
 
#17
FoxVerts said:
They have been off the shelfs for about 2 months now. The Hot Pursuit series that had the Wisconsin State Patol (check the spelling on the package) was a Target and Meijers only series (15,000 total made). You can get a Florida Highway Patrol Mustang coupe in a 2-car set with a 80's Trans Am at Toys R Us now. Ebay is your only hope for the blue one now. I hit the stores when it came out in August and picked up 20 of them. By far the nicest 1/64 scale Mustang coupe diecast.
Click to expand...

Please let me know if you would be interested in selling one.....:flag:
My email is [email protected]
Thanks

BTW, if anyone has any leads on these 1/64's please let me know......Thanks:nice:
 
#19
I'm mostly a lurker, but I have that red LX GMP diecast. The detais are incredible....there are little hatch struts when you open it, an actually hood prop rod, individual plug wires and negative and positive wires for the relocated battery. It is an "89 LX Drag Car"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

myslo50
1/18 Scale Fox Bodies
Replies
5
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
squeak93
Progress Thread 92 Coupe Resurrection Thread
Replies
136
Views
11K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Boosted92LX
Boosted92LX
J
  • Locked
SOLD Fox Body Black Interior Parts - $425
Replies
1
Views
4K
Interior Exterior Parts
Foxstang31
F
F
  • Locked
SOLD Selling off My Mustang Diecast Collection 1/64 and 1/18 scale
Replies
0
Views
943
Other Classifieds
fordpwr27
F
Codydubb
Die cast fox coupe?
Replies
7
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
foxbodymike87
foxbodymike87
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu