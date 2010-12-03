New 1/64 Scale Fox Body Diecast - NOTCHBACKS!

I just found out about these about a week ago. To my knowledge this is the first ever fox body Mustang notchback to ever be recreated in 1/64 scale. They are also doing aeronose GTs. Not sure on LX hatcbacks yet. So far this Mustang and a couple other coupes like it are being produced for the Hot Pursuit collection by Greenlight Collectibles. Can't believe it's taken this long for coupes to be made in this scale! I was the designer at GMP Diecast (quit GMP about 8 months ago accepting a great opportunity back up in the Northeast) responsible for all the custom 1/18 Muscle cars (and some stock) as well as all the fox body mustang stuff they produced. Although these GL collectibles aren't crazy detailed like a high end GMP 1/18...they do have crazy detail for a 1/64 and the castings are very clean and NICE! Best and most accurate 1/64 fox body casting in my opinion ever produced! I highly recommend. Hopefully they thought enough ahead to develop maybe a front tooling slide and added another hood cavity for 85-86 cars!Details:- Molded Rubber tires with tread- Opening Hood revealing cleanly detailed stock 5.0 engine- Rear Tail lights separtely tooled with opaque red ABS plastic lenses- Lots of tampo hits and graphic details- Diecast chassis- Nicely detailed interior - cleanly moldedHere's some pics:Here's a pic comparing the HotWheels Mustang LX Hatch (Left) to the Greenlight Collectibles LX Notch (Right)