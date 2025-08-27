New from North Texas

Hello all!



I'm Michael, just wanted to take a moment to introduce myself and give a little background. I've been around Mustangs pretty much all my life(52 now), owning, modding, restoring, etc. I have a background in Collision Repair/Restoration, with a strong base in Automotive/Aerospace Paint/Finishes, Electrical, A/C, etc. with a pretty stable base in all things Mustangs. I retired out of Emergency Medical Services, and currently work in the aerospace industry. I got started in the foxes around 89-90 when I use to ride out with my local Texas DPS office, where my best friend was a trooper, he was assigned an 89 and then later a 91 where my affinity for the foxes blossomed. With the addition of the last 3 mustangs, they have put my total stable count at 36(through the years), with a mix of 60's, and 80's through the 20-teens. I have been out of the game for quite a few years now, and there have been obvious improvements and changes with the mustang platform over the last decade for sure, of which, I'm now trying to play catch up....lol. Mustangs are a passion, and regardless of how many I've been around they all bring something different to the table. I look forward to sharing with and learning from each and everyone of you on here, no matter how new or old you are to the Mustang world, everyone potentially has something to offer to the hobby. I'll post a couple of pics of the current stable, just don't laugh, they are after all works in progress, that I haven't even started on yet....But that is soon to change now that the weather here will soon be getting cooler(i'm fat and old, I like my coolness...lol). The current stable is a '91 White SSP Coupe(confirmed through the registry), a '90 original 5.0, 5spd, and a '94 Cobra(VIN Confirmed).